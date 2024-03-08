Up to 3,000 pregnant women in Haiti risk losing access to crucial health care, the UN has warned, as humanitarian conditions in the capital, Port-au-Prince, continue to deteriorate.

"If greater Port-au-Prince remains at a standstill in the coming weeks, almost 3,000 pregnant women could be denied access to essential health care, and almost 450 could face life-threatening obstetric complications if they do not receive medical assistance," the UN's office in Haiti said in a statement on Friday.

The UN also warned that more than 500 sexual abuse victims could be deprived of medical care by the end of March if conditions do not improve.

"Today, too many women and girls in Haiti are victims of indiscriminate violence committed by armed gangs. The United Nations stands by them and is committed to continuing to provide the assistance they need," said the UN's Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Ulrika Richardson.

"Fighting to stop violence against women in Haiti and investing in them is indispensable for ensuring a just, prosperous and peaceful society."