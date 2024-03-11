Kate Middleton has clarified that the first official photo of her, which was released to the media before major news agencies withdrew it due to digital manipulation — was edited by the Princess of Wales herself.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she said on X, adding, “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

On Sunday, the official social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a smiling photo of Kate Middleton, which it said was taken by Prince William, posing with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The family photo was meant to be a sweet post for Mother’s Day, celebrated on March 10 in the UK. It was also supposed to quell curiosity surrounding the circumstances and well-being of Kate, following a planned abdominal surgery in January.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” the caption for the post on X and Instagram said. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C”

Released to the media by Kensington Palace, the same photo marks the first official glimpse of the Princess of Wales, who last made a public appearance on December 25, and was widely distributed by news agencies like the Associated Press (AP), AFP, and Reuters.

But, just hours later, the agencies retracted the image, all saying it appeared to have been digitally manipulated.

Kate has been absent from royal duties for months. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” according to a statement from Kensington Palace on January 17. Easter this year will fall on March 31.

There has been long speculation about her whereabouts, and instead of calming the online conjecture, it seems the photo and subsequent retraction by the international news agencies “has done completely the opposite.”

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers told British media in an interview, “The overall point why this is difficult, is that this photograph is to reassure us that the Princess of Wales is well and happy,” adding that, “It’s been counterproductive because the photograph, which as I said was meant to reassure us, has done completely the opposite.”

The removal of photos also comes at a time during which the British royal family is under further examination as King Charles III is also unable to perform regular royal duties because of health problems, in addition to Kate.