From the US to Argentina, the Americas have seen far-right populists govern their countries in recent years.

Now, some entrepreneurs are looking to capitalise on their popularity and idiosyncratic behaviour for monetary gain, using their image to promote various fashion trainer lines.

In recent weeks, the world has observed Trump's endorsement of the so-called golden ''Never Surrender Hi-Top.'

The trainer includes 'T' symbol, the US flag and a bright red and white sole retailing at around the $400 mark alongside other official Trump products, including shoes, aftershave and perfume.

Trump, the Republican presidential hopeful, also acknowledged the launch of the trainers. He made time to stop off at the Philadelphia Sneaker Con before a political rally ahead of November's presidential election.

Tapping into the hype, Trump stood on the platform with his trainers in front of a loud crowd as some applauded while others booed him.

"There's a lot of emotion in this room. This is something that I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years. And I think it's going to be a big success," said Trump.

The former US president also paid homage to the influencers who have lent their weight to the launch of the trainer, helping to promote the trainers online.

He then lifted trainers to the crowd, proclaiming, "That's the real deal!" before underscoring the need to vote this year in the US election.

Others in the Americas are taking advantage of the image of far-right leaders, believing they have the influence and devoted supporters potentially prepared to put their hands in their pockets.

South of the US border, Argentine President Javier Milei, has become known for his firebrand rhetoric, so-called economic 'shock therapy', and push to dollarise Argentina's economy.

The former economist turned politician, who became president in December is arguably most famous for his phrase, 'long live liberty, d**n it!.'

Milei has seen his image adorned on trailers and like Trump, they have gone viral online - garnering high coverage in his native Argentina and overseas.

The blue, white, and yellow trainers pay homage to Argentina's flag and are accompanied by a black stencil image of Milei's face.