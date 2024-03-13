As a US Air Force C-130 aircraft flew over Gaza to drop food to people facing famine, there were few visible signs of life in the rubble of what had been a bustling urban jungle before the Israeli war on Gaza.

The plane descended to 3,000 feet (914 metres) over the Mediterranean Sea and northern Gaza. The crew cut ropes on aid pallets packed in Jordan and released a dozen large bundles with parachutes from the C-130's open rear doors.

The view of Gaza from above revealed many flattened buildings, others in stages of collapsing or entirely turned to charred rubble from an Israeli onslaught that started after a Hamas attack on October 7. Plumes of smoke rose from the ruins.

The US military said it had dropped over 27,000 "meal equivalents" and nearly 26,000 bottles of water on Tuesday into northern Gaza, where aid agencies say the needs are greatest.

It meets just a fraction of the immense needs of 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, where the United Nations says at least 576,000 people are one step away from famine conditions.

Air drops less effective

The drop was smaller than the first US air drop of 38,000 meals on March 3, and brought the total weight air dropped by the US military in cooperation with Western and Arab countries this month to 1 million pounds (454,000 kgs).

Aid groups say air drops are far less effective than deliveries by truck, and it is nearly impossible to ensure airdropped supplies are distributed to those most in need.

"Food and other emergency aid that comes into Gaza, as we all know, is desperately needed. There is no question about it," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the Unites Nations' aid coordination body, said on Tuesday.