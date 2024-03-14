Russia considers Islamophobia "an unacceptable form of racism," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Zakharova said Russia stands in solidarity with the approaches of Muslim countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on this issue.

"We stand against discrimination and harassment of Muslims on the grounds of religious affiliation as well as for ensuring religious freedoms based on respect for not only the individual but also collective rights of believers," she said.

Zakharova pledged Russia's support for a draft resolution of the Muslim countries at the UN General Assembly titled "Measures to Combat Islamophobia" dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which is celebrated every year on March 15.

"Explosion" in Islamophobia