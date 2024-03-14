TÜRKİYE
Bayraktar AKINCI successfully completes its supersonic missile firing test
The IHA-122 missile, developed by Roketsan, boasts high precision, rapid firepower support, options for low and high altitude orbits, and high maneuverability.
The Akinci is a high-altitude, long-endurance drone with a maximum takeoff weight of 6,000 kilograms / Photo: AA
March 14, 2024

Türkiye's Baykar Technologies unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), Bayraktar AKINCI, recently accomplished the IHA-122 supersonic missile firing test with success.

Baykar, the manufacturer of the Turkish drone, shared details of the achievement on X and released footage of the firing test.

The IHA-122 missile, developed by Roketsan, boasts high precision, rapid firepower support, low/high altitude orbit options, and exceptional maneuverability.

Selcuk Bayraktar, Baykar's chief technology officer, shared the firing test's footage from the AKINCI UCAV with an IHA-122 missile on his X account, titled "Golden Age of Turkish Aviation."

On X, Murat Ikinci, Turkish missile maker Roketsan's general manager, stated, "We proudly progress on the path drawn with our national technology."

Ikinci added, "Our IHA-122 missile successfully completed the firing test conducted from AKINCI UCAV. I congratulate everyone involved."

The AKINCI is a high-altitude, long-endurance drone with a maximum takeoff weight of 6,000 kilograms, compared to the TB2's 700 kilograms. The AKINCI’s 1,500-kilogram payload is 10 times more than that of the TB2.

The AKINCI UCAV can also fly higher than the TB2 at around 30,000-40,000 feet max. It also uses a wide range of ammunition and missiles, including MAM –L, MAM-C, Cirit, L-UMTAS, Bozok, SOM-A, and the Mark 81/82/83 bomb series.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
