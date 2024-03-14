WORLD
2 MIN READ
Global Baku Forum kicks off, pledging solutions to global crises
The Global Baku Forum aims to facilitate an open and unconstrained debate among its distinguished members and participants to learn from the past, assess the present, and envision the future.
Global Baku Forum kicks off, pledging solutions to global crises
President Ilham Aliyev hailed the Global Baku Forum as one of the leading international conferences, comparing it to prestigious gatherings such as the Davos World Economic Forum and the Munich Security Conference. / Others
March 14, 2024

The 11th edition of the Global Baku Forum, organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center(NGIC), has kicked off on on Thursday in Baku, Azerbaijan, under the theme ‘‘Fixing the Fractured World’’.

The forum, which will take place between 14-16 March 2024 and is known as XI GBF, is set to host over 400 participants, including current and former heads of state and government, Nobel Laureates, international organisations, and civil society representatives.

Addressing the opening ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev hailed the Global Baku Forum as one of the leading international conferences, comparing it to prestigious gatherings such as the Davos World Economic Forum and the Munich Security Conference.

Wide participation

Recommended

Over its 10-year span, the NGIC has brought together over 100 current and former heads of state and government, Nobel Laureates, and more than 4,000 other high-level representatives to tackle pressing global challenges.

Topics on the agenda for this year's forum include "The New World Disorder", "On War and Peace", "Fixing Global Governance", "The Value of Regional Political Institutions" and "Regional Perspectives" focusing on the EU, Caucasus, Central Asia, and Africa.

The Global Baku Forum aims to facilitate an open and unconstrained debate among its distinguished members and participants to learn from the past, assess the present, and envision the future.

RelatedAzerbaijan seeks 'sustainable' peace with Armenia in diplomacy: Bayramov
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington