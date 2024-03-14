Diplomatic tensions are increasing in Latin America between Argentina and Venezuela, two of the continent's powerhouses and formerly close allies.

The spat relates to the seizure of a Venezuelan plane with alleged ties to Iran in Argentina. It has been met with a strong rebuttal from Caracas, which has now closed its airspace to Argentine aircraft.

Local reports have called the incident a "reprisal" that comes after Buenos Aires handed over the seized cargo plane to the US.

Shortly after the seizure by US authorities, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hit out at Argentina's leader, Javier Milei who assumed the presidency in December, as the country pivoted to the far-right.

"Milei the bandit stole the plane from Venezuela. Javier Milei, the hero of the extreme right," said Maduro.

Geopolitics

Local reports describe the incident as underscoring the intricacies of global politics and the aviation industry's susceptibility to geopolitical rifts.

On Wednesday, the diplomatic spat increased as Buenos Aires sharpened its rhetoric towards its counterpart in Caracas, calling them "madmen."

Manuel Adorni, spokesperson for the Argentine presidency, who has been in the role since Milei assumed the presidency, publicly hit out at Caracas.

"From a government of dictators, the only thing that can be expected are affairs that do not even deserve a response. It saddens us for the Venezuelan people that they have been governed by these madmen for a long time," he said

Adorni's remarks appeared to signal a departure from the cordial ties between the respective Latin American governments.

In the early 2000s amid the so-called "pink tide" era, as many Latin American nations pivoted to the left, the Chavez and Kirchner governments both nations enjoyed close ties and strong alignment.

Trading barbs

However, since Milei assumed office both governments have exchanged barbs.

Following the seizure of the plane, Venezuela strongly denounced Milei's government as it clarified its position.

"The neo-Nazi government of Argentina is submissive and obedient to its imperial master," wrote Foreign Minister Yvan Gil had taken to X, formerly Twitter.