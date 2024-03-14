TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US sends military convoy to its bases in Syria amid PKK/YPG occupation
A convoy of US forces, consisting of 40 vehicles, including five Bradley fighting vehicles, has reached US bases in areas occupied by the PKK/YPG terror group in Deir Ezzor and Al Hasakah, say the local sources.
US sends military convoy to its bases in Syria amid PKK/YPG occupation
Military vehicles that the US military sent as a reinforcement, convoy to the bases controlled by PKK/YPG in Deir Ezzor province in Syria,. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
March 14, 2024

The US military has dispatched additional military reinforcements to its bases in eastern Syria’s provinces of Al Hasakah and Deir Ezzor, according to local sources.

A convoy of US forces entered Al Hasakah overnight through Al Waleed border crossing between Iraq and Syria, the sources said on Thursday.

The convoy, consisting of 40 vehicles, including five Bradley fighting vehicles, reached US bases in areas under the occupation of the PKK/YPG in rural Deir Ezzor, including the Omar oil fields, the sources said.

RelatedUS continues support for PKK/YPG terror group: Security source

US' support for PKK/YPG

Recommended

The US had dispatched four convoys of military reinforcements to its bases in Al Hasakah and Deir Ezzor in January and February.

Since 2015, US forces in Syria have trained thousands of YPG/PKK terrorists in their military bases in the region under the pretext of combating DAESH terrorism.

The US has also provided YPG/PKK terrorists with huge amounts of weapons and combat equipment.

In October 2019, during Türkiye’s cross-border anti-terror push Operation Peace Spring, the US forces withdrew from the area to reinforce their presence around oil wells in northeastern Syria.

RelatedIgnoring Türkiye’s fight against terror is a risk zone for the US: experts
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan