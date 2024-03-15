NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed the efforts by the Turkish government and the Turkish defence industry to invest in new high-end advanced capabilities as the country is an "important and highly valued" NATO ally.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Stoltenberg evaluated the contributions of Türkiye, which is celebrating its 72nd anniversary of joining NATO, the place of the Turkish defence industry in NATO's current and future opportunities and capabilities, and the steps taken by the EU while developing its own defence strategy under the umbrella of NATO.

Stoltenberg has been serving as the chief of the alliance, consisting of 32 members, since October 1, 2014.

Stoltenberg's term has been extended four times before. The last extension was made in July 2023. Leaving nearly 10 years behind in his NATO career, Stoltenberg also said that he would not take part in the search for a new secretary-general of the alliance and that he would not seek the post again.

Question: This year, Türkiye celebrates the 72nd anniversary of joining NATO. Can I understand from your perspective, as the NATO secretary-general, who served approximately 10 years for the Alliance, how do you assess the contributions of Türkiye to NATO?

Answer: Türkiye is an important and highly valued NATO ally. You have been a member of this Alliance for 72 years. Just last month, we celebrated the anniversary and Türkiye has contributed our shared security to our collective defence in so many different ways. Türkiye has the second-largest army in the alliance and well-trained and well-equipped military forces. You (Türkiye) participate in NATO missions and operations, including in Kosovo and Iraq, and not least, their geographic strategic geographic location of Türkiye bordering Iraq and Syria, but also the Black Sea and Russia in the north, of course, that is important for the whole alliance. Türkiye plays an important role in the fight against terrorism, especially in the fight against ISIS (Daesh). NATO allies and we all used bases and infrastructure in Türkiye to help fight terrorism. So, I appreciate all the efforts made by Türkiye to support the alliance and continue to be a key ally. And then, of course, no other ally has hosted more refugees than Türkiye, and that also demonstrates the importance you play for the overall efforts of the alliance.

Question: I guess it would not be wrong to say that we are going through a period in which the need to increase defence industry production in Europe has been felt most since the war in Ukraine. Türkiye, with this increasing military deterrence capabilities, has become one of the leading allies in this field, I guess. The country has launched nine homegrown aircraft in a decade, and the latest one is KAAN, the fifth-generation fighter jet. I wonder about your perspective on the fighter jet KAAN and the role of the Turkish defence industry in today's NATO and NATO's future plans.

Answer: So defence industry is very important. And the war in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of having a strong defence industry. And I welcome the efforts by the Government of Türkiye but also the Turkish defence industry to invest in new high and advanced capabilities, including fighter jets. That's important.

I also welcome the fact that Türkiye for many years has produced the Bayraktar drones, which has proven very effective. They have been important for Ukrainians in defending their own country. And also welcome the fact that just recently we have had new announcements of also further cooperation between defence industry in Türkiye with defence industry in the rest of the Alliance.

Also, the fact that the US will now upgrade and deliver more F-16s, Canada and Türkiye are also working when it comes to the Bayraktar drones and parts of the drones delivered by Canada. For instance, there was an announcement by the Swedish government and Türkiye that they would work more closely together to develop defence industry projects. So this is part of what Türkiye does as an individual ally, but not least, it is important that Türkiye work together with all the allies in developing and producing military capabilities.

'NATO allies should have no restrictions on defence trade'

Question: Mr. Secretary-General, as a follow-up, Türkiye frequently raises the issue of lifting the defence trade restrictions between the allies. How do you evaluate the current situation on this issue?

Answer: I strongly believe that NATO allies should have no restrictions on defence trade between allies. We are in an alliance where we are promised to protect and defend each other and ultimately die for each other. And, of course, then we should also be able to trade defence equipment with each other. We had a very strong statement or decision at the NATO summit in Vilnius, where allies agreed to build down barriers against trade in defence equipment. I also welcome the fact that we now see that allies are trading more with Türkiye, including the F-16s, other examples where Türkiye is able to buy key capabilities and key types of equipment from other NATO allies.