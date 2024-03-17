Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng has announced plans to launch a cheaper brand, entering a highly competitive segment amid an intense price competition in the EV industry.

Models of the brand, to be launched within the next month, will be priced between 100,000 yuan and 150,000 yuan ($14,000-$21,000), Xpeng Chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng told an industry event in Beijing on Saturday, the company posted on its official WeChat account.

That compares with a 200,000-300,000-yuan range where premium EV makers generally price s their cars.