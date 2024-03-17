WORLD
2 MIN READ
Xpeng to launch cheaper EV brand amid fierce China price competition
Competition in China's EV market has intensified as companies race to cut prices, with market leader BYD spearheading a deeper round of price reductions.
Xpeng to launch cheaper EV brand amid fierce China price competition
FILE PHOTO: Xpeng's electric vehicle (EV) G9 is seen displayed at the Xpeng booth / Photo: Reuters
March 17, 2024

Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng has announced plans to launch a cheaper brand, entering a highly competitive segment amid an intense price competition in the EV industry.

Models of the brand, to be launched within the next month, will be priced between 100,000 yuan and 150,000 yuan ($14,000-$21,000), Xpeng Chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng told an industry event in Beijing on Saturday, the company posted on its official WeChat account.

That compares with a 200,000-300,000-yuan range where premium EV makers generally price s their cars.

Recommended

Xpeng said it will successively introduce models under the brand, which it did not name, each with different levels of intelligent driving capabilities. The new brand is dedicated to creating "the first AI-assisted driving car for young people", it said.

Sales of battery-powered EVs in China slowed to 18.2% in the first two months of the year from 20.8% for all of 2023, according to the China Passeng er Car Association. ($1 = 7.1954 Chinese yuan renminbi)

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington