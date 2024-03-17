TÜRKİYE
Israel's attacks go beyond Gaza with settler terrorism in West Bank: Fidan
Turkish foreign minister expresses that ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza continue to disregard not only international law but also all humanitarian values in his speech in northwestern Bursa province.
Drawing attention to separatist rhetoric in Bosnia-Herzegovina and tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, he said: “In these challenging times, it is imperative to pursue an active foreign policy, act with composure, and embrace all parties without discrimination.” /Photo: AA / Others
March 17, 2024

Israel’s continued atrocities in Palestine's Gaza do not only disregard international law but also all humanitarian values, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

“Israeli atrocities continue to trample not only international law but also all humanitarian values in Gaza,” Hakan Fidan said on Sunday in a speech in northwestern Bursa province.

Fidan underlined that Israel's attacks extend beyond Gaza alone, with Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank being seized through “settler terrorism” against Palestinians.

“As Türkiye, we continue to work at all levels to put an end to the oppression. We will never leave our Palestinian brothers alone,” Fidan added.

Tensions in Balkans

Drawing attention to separatist rhetoric in Bosnia and Herzegovina and tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, he said: “In these challenging times, it is imperative to pursue an active foreign policy, act with composure, and embrace all parties without discrimination.”

Fidan further said that Türkiye considers the common interests of the peoples of the Balkans, Rumelia and the region as fundamental priorities.

"We do not desire tension in our region. When we see a problem, we immediately step in and act as mediators. Bosnia and Herzegovina, located at the heart of the Balkans, is a prime example. Stability, peace, and tranquility in this country hold strategic importance for the entire Balkans, and indeed, all of Europe,” he added.

Fidan urged all parties to refrain from unilateral actions and rhetoric that target the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to providing all kinds of contributions it can, saying: “We know better than anyone the immense suffering that occurs in the absence of peace and security. That's why we are sewing our own stitches. The consequences of externally imposed policies that do not align with the realities of this region are clear.”

Fidan added that thanks to Türkiye, the Balkans are experiencing less suffering today compared to 30 years ago.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
