Drawing attention to separatist rhetoric in Bosnia and Herzegovina and tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, he said: “In these challenging times, it is imperative to pursue an active foreign policy, act with composure, and embrace all parties without discrimination.”

Fidan further said that Türkiye considers the common interests of the peoples of the Balkans, Rumelia and the region as fundamental priorities.

"We do not desire tension in our region. When we see a problem, we immediately step in and act as mediators. Bosnia and Herzegovina, located at the heart of the Balkans, is a prime example. Stability, peace, and tranquility in this country hold strategic importance for the entire Balkans, and indeed, all of Europe,” he added.

Fidan urged all parties to refrain from unilateral actions and rhetoric that target the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to providing all kinds of contributions it can, saying: “We know better than anyone the immense suffering that occurs in the absence of peace and security. That's why we are sewing our own stitches. The consequences of externally imposed policies that do not align with the realities of this region are clear.”

Fidan added that thanks to Türkiye, the Balkans are experiencing less suffering today compared to 30 years ago.