US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has vowed “ironclad support” to the Philippines as he began a high-profile visit to the South Asian archipelagic country, where he is expected to make security commitments amid soaring tensions between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea.

The US has described the Philippines as a US "key strategic hub", with China seeking to push back against Washington’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Blinken's visit occurs amid the Philippines' regional pivot away from Beijing and closer alignment to Washington. Former President Rodrigo Duterte enjoyed closer ties with China, while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has shifted towards Washington.

In recent months, heightened tensions between the Philippine and Chinese Coast Guards have resulted in clashes between vessels of both nations.

Beijing claims that live-fire exercises by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) are important to safeguard China's territorial and maritime rights amid what it calls the Philippines' "repeated provocation" in the South China Sea "under the instigation of the US".

The US has pushed back against China, calling for it to "desist from its dangerous and destabilising conduct".

In 2014, Manila and Washington inked a deal for US aid in developing Filipino military bases and deploying US troops on a rotational basis. Almost a decade later, the US gained access to four more bases.

The US base's proximity to Taiwan has reportedly angered China, claimed by Beijing in full.

Other Western nations have recently pushed for a cessation of hostilities and a diplomatic path forward.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz publicly pushed for de-escalation in the South China Sea, insisting on a peaceful deal in line with international law.

Amid the hostilities, China has also called for "cooperation between relevant countries that is conducive to peace, stability, and development in the region."

Location

The South China Sea covers 3.5 million square kilometres and carries around a third of the world's shipping.

It is widely seen as an economic and geostrategic location and a vital passage for global commerce, encompassing Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Northern neighbours like Japan and South Korea also rely on the waterway to export fuels and raw materials.

Trade passing through the vital waterway is worth an estimated $3.3 trillion, representing more than 20 percent of all global trade. Territorial disputes and security concerns remain fundamental issues.

Claims to South China Sea

The area is one of the most fiercely disputed areas in the world.

Alongside China are seven claimants in the region, including Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Some disputed areas include the Second Thomas Shoal—or the Ayungin Shoal, Bai Co May, and Ren'ai Jiao—a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands.