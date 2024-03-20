Wednesday, March 20, 2024

2016 GMT — Dozens of Palestinians have been killed and wounded in intense Israeli army shelling near the Al Shifa Medical Complex in western Gaza City as they were breaking their fast on the 10th day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Anadolu Agency correspondent reported.

The artillery bombardment resulted in widespread fires in the areas, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians, including women and children, and forcing hundreds to flee to eastern Gaza City neighbourhoods such as Tuffah, Zeitoun, Shejaiya, and Sabra, AA correspondent said.

The correspondent said several Palestinians from the Abu Hasira and Haboush families had been killed, including a woman and her son who were collecting water on their house's roof.

The shelling "destroyed a large number of residential buildings in the areas surrounding the Al Shifa Medical Complex, and also destroyed the nearby Al Nurain Tower, as well as four adjacent residential houses."

The AA correspondent reported the "accumulation of the bodies of dozens of martyrs in the streets of the areas surrounding the medical complex, as a result of the Israeli shelling."

AA correspondent mentioned widespread clashes between the Israeli army and elements of Palestinian factions.

Thousands of people are still trapped in Al Shifa Hospital and its surroundings due to the heavy shelling, the AA corespondent said, adding that those trapped "do not have any food, and the available water is very scarce and contaminated."

1937 GMT — Netanyahu tells Republicans invasion will continue

Benjamin Netanyahu has told US Republican senators that Israel will continue its invasion in Gaza, senators told reporters after he addressed a party lunch.

"He's going to do what he said he's going to do. He's going to finish it," Senator Jim Risch said.

The veteran hawk spoke to Republicans via videolink nearly a week after the Senate's Democratic majority leader, Chuck Schumer, gave a Senate speech branding Netanyahu an obstacle to peace and urging new elections in Israel.

Wednesday's meeting underscored the politicisation of Washington's Israel policy. Netanyahu has long been aligned with Republicans, who accuse Schumer of seeking to overthrow the Israeli leader.

"We asked ... him for an update and we got it on the war, on the release of the hostages and in the efforts to defeat Hamas. We told him Israel has every right to defend themselves and he said that's exactly what they continue to do," Senator John Barrasso said.

1959 GMT — US Senate majority leader reportedly declines Netayahu's request to speak to Democratic Caucus

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has reportedly rejected the Israeli premier's request to speak to Democratic senators.

"When you make these issues partisan, you hurt the cause of Israel," Schumer told reporters when he was asked if he declined Benjamin Netanyahu's request to address the Senate Democratic caucus.

He said he cares "deeply" about Israel and its long-term future.

Turning to last week's remarks where he called for new elections in Israel and criticised Netanyahu, Schumer said: "Let me say this: I gave this speech out of a real love for Israel."

Netanyahu called Schumer's comments "totally inappropriate" and said he would not bow to international pressure to halt the war against Gaza.

2049 GMT — Canada FM confirms halting arms shipments to Israel

Canada will halt all arms shipments to Israel, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly's office has confirmed, a decision that has drawn the ire of Israeli leaders facing growing international scrutiny over the war crimes in the Gaza.

The besieged Palestinian territory is facing a mounting humanitarian crisis, and months of war have pushed hundreds of thousands of people to starvation.

Canada, a key ally of the United States, which provides Israel with billions of dollars a year in military aid, had already reduced its shipments to Israel to only include non-lethal equipment, such as radios, following the October 7 Hamas blitz.

"Since January 8th, the government has not approved new arms export permits to Israel and this will continue until we can ensure full compliance with our export regime," said a statement from Joly's office.

"There are no open permits for exports of lethal goods to Israel," it added.

1759 GMT — Belgium, EU urge immediate action on Gaza's humanitarian crisis

The Belgian Presidency of the EU and the European Commission has called for action over the continued "deteriorating humanitarian situation" for children in Gaza.

In a joint statement, the Belgian presidency and the EU Commission said up to 70 percent of Palestinians killed are women and children, with more than 11,682 children reportedly injured, and thousands more missing.

"This situation has led to many children suffering from psychological trauma. UNICEF estimates that more than 1 million children are in need of psychological support," noted the statement.

Stressing that children suffer the most in all wars, but international law should be respected, it noted that there should be "unconditional release of all children held by Hamas."

"We call for an immediate and long-lasting humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas, especially children, and the provision of humanitarian assistance," it added.

1833 GMT — Israel preparing to enter Rafah: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his army is preparing to enter Rafah in southern Gaza, adding that "this will take a little time."

In a televised speech broadcast via his official account on X, Netanyahu began by summarising the details of a phone call he had with US President Joe Biden last Monday.

"At the beginning, we agreed that Hamas needs to be eliminated. But during the war, it is no secret, there have been disagreements between us on the best way to achieve this goal," Netanyahu said.

Addressing the Israelis, Netanyahu said he had already approved the army operational plan and that they would soon approve the plan to evacuate civilians from battle zones.

1804 GMT — Palestine Football Association urges FIFA sanctions against Israel

The Palestine Football Association has called on football's international governing body, FIFA, to sanction Israeli teams over the war in Gaza.

The PFA asked for its proposal, which it said six other member nations had endorsed, to be on the agenda at FIFA's upcoming congress in May.

Israel's football association responded to the petition by saying it had "always followed FIFA regulations and always will."

1755 GMT — Span urges immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian aid for Gaza

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno reiterated the urgency of a swift and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, where Israeli attacks since last October have killed more than 31,000 Palestinians and more than half of the population is facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

"We expressed the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. We said that unconditional humanitarian aid must reach Gaza," Albares told a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

Albares highlighted Spain's significant increase in humanitarian aid since the conflict's onset, and reiterated the call for the release of all hostages.

1744 GMT — UN agency cautions about plight of pregnant women, new mothers, children in Gaza

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) warned about the dire situation of pregnant women, new mothers and children in Gaza amid an ongoing onslaught by Israel.

"People in Gaza are starving and famine is imminent in the north," it wrote on X. "Pregnant women and new mothers face a constant struggle to keep themselves and their newborns alive."

It emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire to address the situation in Gaza and said safe, sustainable and unhindered humanitarian assistance is crucial to end the suffering.

1722 GMT — Independent review group finds UNRWA equipped to uphold principle of neutrality

An interim report revealed that the UN Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) has the necessary mechanisms to uphold the principle of neutrality following Israeli allegations.

Deputy spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino said at a news conference that the group investigated if UNRWA adheres to the principle of neutrality and what actions are taken when the principle is violated or when allegations are made against the agency.

She said that "the independent review group will submit its interim report officially to the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) later today."

1715 GMT —Israeli drone strike kills three Palestinians in West Bank

At least three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone strike in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to the official news agency WAFA.

The strike targeted a vehicle on the outskirts of the Jenin camp, WAFA said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that its medics had transferred three corpses to the Jenin hospital. There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against Gaza following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which killed some 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures.

Nearly 140 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 4,700 others injured in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures.

1611 GMT — Saudi Arabia announces $40M donation to UN agency for Palestinians

Saudi Arabia announced it will donate $40 million to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, which has faced massive funding cuts and calls for its abolition spearheaded by Israel.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) said the funds would support UNRWA's "humanitarian relief efforts in the Gaza Strip", where the Israeli war has raged for more than five months.

"The funding will provide food for more than 250,000 people and tents for 20,000 families," KSrelief said in a statement.

1609 GMT — EU summit to discuss 'realistic' post-Gaza war scenario: Germany

The EU summit will discuss a "realistic" post-Gaza war scenario when the bloc's leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, a high-ranking German government official said.

"It is important that we obtain a political perspective for the Palestinians and create a realistic day-after scenario," the official told journalists in Berlin.

The official said the EU could play "an important role" in the reconstruction of war-stricken Gaza, not only in terms of financing but also organising the massive rebuilding of the Israeli-occupied enclave.

1555 GMT — Senate Democrats urge 'bold' US push on Palestinian state

More than a third of the US Senate's Democrats called on President Joe Biden's administration to take "bold" action toward establishing a Palestinian state, in the latest pushback against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The letter to Biden comes days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the country's highest-ranking Jewish elected leader and longtime advocate for Israel, sent shock waves with a speech criticising Netanyahu's conduct of the Gaza war and urging new Israeli elections.

Nineteen Democratic senators led by Tom Carper, a longtime ally of Biden from his home state of Delaware, in the letter said that the Middle East crisis had "reached an inflection point" that required US leadership beyond past "facilitation" of Israeli-Palestinian talks.

1450 GMT —Israel's response to truce proposal 'generally negative': Hamas

A senior Lebanon-based Hamas official has said that Israel's response to the latest proposal from the Palestinian group for a six-week truce in Gaza was "generally negative."

Osama Hamdan told a news conference in Beirut that mediators had conveyed the Israeli position a day earlier, but it was "generally negative ... and constitutes a step backwards" as talks continue in Qatar.

1433 GMT — Half of Israel's Eilat Port workers to lose jobs

Half of the workers at Eilat Port in southern Israel face layoffs amid Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, according to an Israeli labour union.

The Histadrut Labour Federation, the umbrella organisation for hundreds of thousands of public sector workers, said port management plans to fire half of the 120 employees at the port.

The dock workers plan to stage a protest against the planned layoffs, according to Israeli business daily Calcalist.

1414 GMT — UK PM calls situation in Gaza 'unsustainable'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza once again, but acknowledged that it is "clear" the status quo is unsustainable.

In a questioning session at the House of Commons, Labour Party lawmaker Mark Hendrick told Sunak that Israel is provoking famine in Gaza and warns against its ground offensive in Rafah, a city in the south of the enclave, where many have sought shelter from the attacks.

Hendrick asked Sunak if he agrees with EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell who said Israel was using starvation as a tool of war. Sunak refrained from giving a direct answer and said Israel should be allowing more aid into Gaza.

1402 GMT — US Senator Sanders backs Canada's ban on arms sale to Israel

Independent US Senator Bernie Sanders gave vocal support to Canada's decision to ban all arms shipments to Israel.

"Canada's parliament has voted to stop arms sales to Israel. They are absolutely right to do so," Sanders, an outspoken critic of Israel's offensive in Gaza, said on X.