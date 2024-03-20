Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s former White House adviser and his son-in-law, has praised the "very valuable" potential of Gaza’s "waterfront property," suggesting that Israel should remove civilians while it "cleans up" the area.

"Gaza’s waterfront property, it could be very valuable, if people would focus on building up livelihoods," Kushner said in an interview dated February 15, posted earlier this month on the YouTube channel of Middle East Initiative, a programme of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, and reported first on Tuesday by The Guardian.

"It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but I think from Israel’s perspective, I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up," Kushner added. “But I don’t think that Israel has stated that they don’t want the people to move back there afterwards."

In the interview, Kushner also suggested that getting civilians out of Rafah and potentially into Egypt, might be possible "with the right diplomacy," also positing a plan for the Negev desert in southern Israel.

Additionally, Kushner suggested that he "would just bulldoze something in the Negev, I would try to move people in there," adding: “I know that won’t be the popular thing to do, but I think that’s a better option to do, so you can go in and finish the job.”

The debate over the Israel-Hamas war has developed into a major theme of this year's US presidential election, drawing dividing lines between Biden and Trump, as well as within their parties.