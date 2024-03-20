Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have reached a preliminary agreement for the release of $1.1 billion from a $3 billion bailout following dayslong talks in Islamabad, the IMF said Wednesday.

Under the deal, Pakistan will receive the final tranche from the bailout approved by the IMF in July to prevent default on its debt repayments.

The IMF in a statement said it "has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities" and noted that approval by the IMF's executive board “is considered a formality.”

The announcement came after talks between the IMF and the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded in Islamabad. Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the IMF's mission chief to Pakistan, Nathan Porter, led their teams during the talks, which began on Thursday last week.

Pakistan signed the latest short-term agreement last year to overcome the economic crisis that had raised fears the South Asian Islamic nation could default on paying foreign debts. The $3 billion bailout was signed by Sharif, who replaced former Prime Minister Imran Khan after a no-confidence vote in parliament. Sharif was again elected the country’s premier this month following the Feb. 8 parliamentary elections.