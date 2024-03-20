WORLD
2 MIN READ
Religion-based hate crimes in France soar after Israeli war on Gaza: data
According to the French Interior Ministry's Statistics Service (SSMSI), there has been a marked increase in hate crimes "towards the end of the year", coinciding with Israel's war on Gaza.
Religion-based hate crimes in France soar after Israeli war on Gaza: data
There were twice as many crimes and misdemeanours recorded in October-December as in the same period in 2022. / Photo: Getty Images
March 20, 2024

Racist, xenophobic and religion-based hate crimes surged 32 percent in France last year, government figures have shown, with a spike following the start of the Israeli war on Gaza in October.

Police recorded 8,500 crimes and misdemeanours "committed because of the ethnicity, nationality, supposed race or religion" of the victim across 2023, the Interior Ministry's Statistics Service (SSMSI) said on Wednesday.

The statisticians highlighted "a marked acceleration towards the end of the year" –– coinciding with the period following Hamas's October 7 operation on Israel and the state's devastating bombardment campaign in Gaza.

There were twice as many crimes and misdemeanours recorded in October-December as in the same period in 2022.

"The increase can be seen from October, with a level of offences holding at the same high level in November before falling back in December," the report said.

RelatedAnti-Muslim hate crimes surge in German schools: Berlin rights group

Crimes in Paris high

Recommended

The SSMSI did not break down its figures by religion of the victim.

Most racist, xenophobic or anti-religious acts were "provocations, insults and defamation", the report found.

Men, people aged between 25 and 54, and citizens of African countries were especially targeted, it added.

But only four percent of the victims filed a criminal complaint.

While the rate of hate crimes in Paris was almost three times higher than the national average, the report noted that the capital sees far more transit of foreigners and people from elsewhere in France than other areas, which could partly explain the difference.

RelatedUK unveils new 'extremism' definition amid rise in hate crimes
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington