Normally festive Ramadan nights have become rife with danger in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said hospital director Wisam Bakr, as surging attacks cast a long shadow over the Muslim fasting month.

His hospital in the northern West Bank city of Jenin has been on the front line of the spike in Israeli attacks since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza.

Instead of breaking the daily Ramadan fast with family and friends, "at night we try not to go outside... because the night is not safe," said Bakr.

"At any hour there may be a raid" by Israeli forces, he said.

Attacks in the occupied West Bank involving Israeli forces or settlers - already rising before the war - has spiked to levels unseen in two decades.

Since October 7, the Jenin Government Hospital has received 44 people killed and 264 people wounded in Israeli raids, said the director Bakr.

Beyond the casualties and damage the frequent military raids have caused, residents of Jenin - a stronghold of Palestinian resistance groups - said the Israeli raids have translated into quiet streets, subdued celebrations and anxiety.

"There are no people" on the streets, said Mohammed Omar, a sweets vendor who has spent his whole life in Jenin refugee camp, one of the West Bank's most crowded and impoverished, and the site of repeated Israeli raids.

'Afraid for my children'

According to Omar, the heavy atmosphere of this year's Ramadan can be felt not just in the immediate aftermath of raids and strikes, but also on relatively quiet days.

"People are staying in their homes, afraid of the bombing, and they don't have money to spend," he said.

Even if they did, they would likely have some trouble getting around, as many streets have been damaged and some rendered impassable by Israeli bulldozers carrying out demolitions.

Israel routinely demolishes the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks, arguing that such measures act as a deterrent, while critics say this policy amounts to collective punishment.

Bakr said Israeli raids and fear had taken a toll on the hospital's staff and made for a much more reserved Ramadan.

Their work is high-pressure, with casualties often arriving at night and overwhelming emergency medics.