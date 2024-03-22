WORLD
Int'l system protects only those who won WWII: Palestine's envoy to Türkiye
"Palestinians are entitled to self-determination, and until this right is realised, the region will remain unstable," says Dr Faed Mustafa.
“Despite enduring suffering and injuries, we persist in our quest for freedom in our homeland,” says the Palestinian ambassador. / Others
March 22, 2024

The global system is biased in favour of the nations that emerged victorious from the Second World War, Ambassador of Palestine to Türkiye Dr Faed Mustafa has said.

Mustafa made these remarks during a Ramadan event held in solidarity with Palestine, organised by Türkiye's national public broadcaster, Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), in Istanbul on Friday.

"The stance of Turkish President Erdogan, 'the world is bigger than five', encapsulates the core issue: how the international system shields only the WWII winners," Mustafa emphasised.

The Palestinian ambassador's comments come when nearly 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza, with women and children constituting 70 percent of the casualties, as reported by the United Nations.

Quest for freedom to continue

"Israeli injustices in Palestine must cease," Mustafa asserted. "Palestinians are entitled to self-determination, and until this right is realised, the region will remain unstable."

Israel initiated its brutal invasion and war in the densely populated enclave following a surprise attack on its territory by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023, resulting in approximately 1,200 casualties according to Israeli reports.

The United Nations has repeatedly cautioned against indiscriminate or disproportionate actions targeting Gaza, and earlier in January this year, the International Court of Justice indicated the plausibility of Israel’s actions amounting to genocide.

"Despite enduring suffering and injuries, we persist in our quest for freedom in our homeland," the Palestinian ambassador said.

"We make sacrifices and will not waver until freedom is achieved."

Mustafa expressed gratitude towards Türkiye and President Erdogan for their humanitarian aid efforts, including sending planes and ships to Gaza and providing medical care to injured Palestinians in Turkish hospitals from the onset of the conflict.

