The terror attack at the Crocus City concert hall in the Moscow region has made the front pages of Russian newspapers.

Saturday edition of the Komsomolskaya Pravda paper rubbished a version of the attack that involved the Daesh terror group, insisting that the "beards" of the perpetrators were "a masquerade."

Almost all media outlets were noting a US Embassy terror attack alert issued on March 8 which emphasised the need to avoid concerts.

White House on Friday admitted warning Russian authorities earlier in March about a possible terrorist attack targeting "large gatherings" in Moscow.

The Izvestia newspaper highlighted that the attackers were well-acquainted with the Crocus City Hall premises. They confidently navigated the building and most likely studied the security system in advance for escape routes, it reported.

"The purpose of this terrorist attack is … to intimidate the population and demonstrate the alleged helplessness of the authorities and special services," it said.

The newspaper talked to several military experts who said Ukraine is denying its involvement "too much," which is a "sure sign" to the contrary.

They linked the event to the situation on the frontline, saying Ukrainian armed forces are trying "to demoralise" the Russian population and showing them the vulnerability of their situation.

'Unprecedented massacre'