Thursday, March 28, 2024

1906 GMT — The United States' top general has claimed that Israel had not received every weapon that it has asked for, in part because President Joe Biden's administration was not willing to provide at least some of them.

Washington gives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to Israel, its longtime ally.

The United States has been rushing air defences and munitions to Israel, but some Democrats and Arab American groups have criticised the Biden administration's steadfast support of Israel, which they say provides it with a sense of impunity.

"Although we've been supporting them with capability, they've not received everything they've asked for," claimed General Charles Q. Brown, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

More updates 👇

1913 GMT — ‘No place is safe for civilians in Gaza’: UN

The UN has said that there is “no place is safe for civilians in Gaza” after footage showed Israeli forces shooting two apparently unarmed Palestinians and burying them with a wheel loader.

The video, aired by Al Jazeera Arabic, shows the victims walking in an open area along the Gazan coast waving a white fabric - the international sign for surrender.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric described the "shocking" video at a news conference.

"From what we see at least, it underscores what we've been saying since the beginning that no place is safe for civilians in Gaza and obviously the circumstances around this need to be fully investigated,” he said.

1859 GMT — Israeli strike injures two in Damascus suburb: Syrian regime media

Two people were injured in an air strike on a residential building in a Damascus suburb, Syrian regime media has said, blaming the strike on Israel.

"The Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack from the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a residential building on the outskirts of Damascus," the Syrian news agency SANA said, citing a military source.

"The attack left two civilians injured and caused material damage," the agency added.

1824 GMT — Israeli army conducts drill to ‘strengthen’ readiness for war in north: report

The Israeli army has said that it carried out a drill aimed at preparing the military for war in the north, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

The drill, led by the Operations Division, involved all the army commands, wings and directorates, as well as the General Staff, according to the newspaper.

“The purpose of the exercise was to strengthen the (army’s) readiness for various scenarios in the northern arena,” it quoted a military statement as saying.

1752 GMT — 'Greater pressure must be placed on Israel’ amid looming famine in Gaza: Sweden

The Swedish government has said that there is a need to put “greater pressure” on Israel following the warnings of famine in Gaza.

The government is allocating $12 million for efforts to fight hunger in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine and the support will be channelled through the World Food Program (WFP), said Johan Forssell, the Swedish international development cooperation minister.

"In addition to providing funding, we are pushing for greater humanitarian access, which is necessary for WFP and others to reach those in need."

"This applies particularly to Gaza, where we are actively following up EU efforts that I was personally involved in initiating with the aim of putting greater pressure on Israel," Forssell said in a statement.

1658 GMT — No change in Gaza since UN ceasefire vote: MSF

The MSF medical charity has lamented that nothing had changed on the ground in war-ravaged Gaza since the United Nations Security Council resolution this week demanding an "immediate ceasefire".

After more than five months of war, the UN Security Council for the first time Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after Israel's ally the United States, which vetoed previous drafts, abstained.

That resolution demanded an "immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, leading to a "lasting" truce.

But since then, "we haven't seen any change after this resolution on the ground," Christos Christou, MSF's international president, told AFP in an interview. "We haven't seen any impact in... people's lives there every day; we haven't seen an impact in our world, (and the) ways of delivering the humanitarian aid," he said.

"The situation remains the same."

1625 GMT — ICJ orders Israel to take measures to address Gaza famine

Judges at the International Court of Justice have unanimously ordered Israel to take all the necessary and effective action to ensure basic food supplies arrive without delay to the Palestinian population in Gaza.

The ICJ said the Palestinians in Gaza face worsening conditions of life and famine and starvation are spreading.

"The court observes that Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine (...) but that famine is setting in," the judges said in their order.

The new measures were requested by South Africa as part of its ongoing case that accuses Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza.

1535 GMT — 'Utmost importance' for Israel, Lebanon to restore calm: US

The White House has called on Israel and Lebanon to put a high priority on restoring calm after new deadly border crossfire and Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah.

"Restoring calm along that border remains a top priority for President Biden and for the administration and it has to be of utmost importance, we believe, as well for both Lebanon and Israel," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters

1530 GMT — Belgium to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers: foreign minister

Belgium has said it will impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

During her visit to the village of Mazra'ah Al Qibliyah in the West Bank, Belgium Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said: "Belgium condemns settlements and has decided to impose sanctions on violent settlers,” according to state-run Belga news agency.

“According to international law, these settlements are illegal," she noted.

Lahbib also met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Ramallah. “I expressed Belgium's solidarity with the Palestinian people for the tens of thousands of civilian casualties in Gaza,” she said on X.

“The humanitarian situation on the ground is catastrophic,” she added.

1527 GMT — Israeli army creating buffer zone in Gaza: report

The Israeli army continues to work to create a buffer zone in northern Gaza, according to local media.

The one-kilometre buffer zone extends from the city of Beit Lahia to the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Gaza, Haaretz reported.

The planned buffer zone grabs around 16 percent of Gaza’s total territory, the media outlet said.

Tel Aviv is also working to establish a corridor that separates northern Gaza from the territory’s central and southern parts, Haaretz said.

1454 GMT — Egypt, UK discuss Gaza war, recognition of Palestinian state

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks in Cairo with British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa Affairs, Tariq Ahmad, to discuss Israel’s war on Gaza and the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Shoukry underlined the importance of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza to preserve the lives of Palestinian civilians, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomat called for ensuring a swift implementation of a UN Security Council demanding a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

1445 GMT — UN highlights importance of large-scale land aid deliveries

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) emphasised the importance of large-scale land deliveries of humanitarian aid for Gaza.

OCHA warned that "There's no alternative to large-scale deliveries of aid by land in Gaza," on X.

Stressing that "swift, safe and unimpeded humanitarian passage through all crossings is paramount," said OCHA. "Time is of the essence."

The UN agency noted that "security challenges, access constraints and other limitations persist" while showing a map of Gaza that displayed restrictions for aid access.

1350 GMT — France to provide UNRWA funding ensuring right conditions are met: foreign ministry

France will provide over $32.41 million to the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA this year to support its operations amid the devastating war in Gaza, said the Foreign Ministry in Paris.

"We will make our contributions while ensuring that the conditions are met for UNRWA to fulfil its missions in a spirit devoid of incitement to hatred and violence", Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine told journalists.

He did not say when the next payment to the agency would be made. According to the usual quarterly schedule, the next tranche is due in April.

1348 GMT — Gaza situation could amount to 'war crime': UN human rights chief

The situation in Gaza could amount to a "war crime," the UN human rights chief has said.

"You always have to prove the intent but as I said, collective punishment, the collective punishment that was declared with the siege is indeed amount to a war crime, and it needs to be dealt as such," Volker Turk told BBC.

He added that "Israel is to blame in a significant way" for the situation in Gaza, and said that there was "plausible" evidence that Israel was using starvation as a weapon.

"The brutality of the attack by Israel and the method of warfare, it begs the question of the proportionality of the response," the UN official added.

He stressed that Israel as an occupying power, "has an obligation to provide humanitarian assistance." "And if that humanitarian assistance does not come in, in the scale, speed, and predictability that is required, yes, very serious questions are raised," Turk noted.

1342 GMT — Jordan conducts five aid air drops into Gaza amid Israeli siege

Jordan has carried out five air drops of humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza, in cooperation with three countries.

A military statement said the airdrops were conducted in several sites in northern Gaza.

The operation involved aircraft from Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Germany, the statement said.

1324 GMT — Another child dies of starvation in Gaza, death toll rises to 30

A Palestinian child died of malnutrition in Gaza, taking the death toll from starvation in the besieged enclave to 30, according to the official news agency Wafa.

The child lost his life at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern city of Beit Lahia as a result of malnutrition and dehydration, Wafa said, citing medical sources.