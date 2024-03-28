Nadim Koteich, host of Sky News Arabia's show"Tonight with Nadim," is facing public backlash following his callous remarks that appear to downplay the enormous hardships endured by the besieged Palestinians in Gaza while highlighting the economic successes of Abu Dhabi.

Following a segment aired by Sky News Arabia on Monday, Koteich drew sharp criticism for seemingly presenting an insensitive choice between supporting Gaza's struggles or embracing the economic prosperity seen in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Koteich, in his remarks, argued there are two Middle Easts — one on the brink of famine where the "biggest dream is a loaf of bread" and another "three hours away by plane, in Abu Dhabi" where he said deals worth more than $100 billion were announced in the areas of artificial intelligence [AI] and semiconductors.

"Saudi Arabia is also three hours away by plane from Gaza. It will also invest $40 billion in AI," the presenter said.

Koteich's comments sparked immediate outcry, with viewers and social media users expressing disapproval over what they perceived as a callous and disrespectful comparison.

One X user, Ahmad Mas, lamented what he saw as a decline in media morality and intellectual depth.

"Three hours are enough to reveal the extent of moral decay and ethical vacuity among figures like Nadim Koteich," Mas remarked.

Ahmed Abass questioned the moral integrity of prioritising investments in artificial intelligence [AI] while turning a blind eye to the humanitarian crisis just hours away.

"Why invest billions in AI while a famine looms in our backyard?" Abass queried.

Rachid Gholam condemned Koteich's comments as "villainy in its most despicable manifestation," emphasising the importance of upholding principles of honour and dignity.

Koteich's commentary, which highlighted Abu Dhabi's substantial investments in AI and Saudi Arabia's parallel endeavours, drew further criticism across social media platforms.

Many questioned the moral compass guiding such priorities and the validity of the comparison.