When is a vegetable, not a vegetable? When it's a potato, according to a new US government proposal to reclassify the starchy staple that has infuriated lawmakers in rural districts.

US senators Susan Collins and Michael Bennet — a Maine Republican and a Colorado Democrat — are spearheading a bid to convince government officials to back away from plans to call the root vegetable a grain, a move they fear would hurt farming.

"Since the inception of the US Department of Agriculture, it has classified potatoes correctly as a vegetable," Collins and Bennet said in a letter to both the USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The proposals for stripping the potato of its "vegetable" status appear in the forthcoming Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2025–2030, produced jointly by the two departments.

Americans eat more potatoes than any other vegetable — 50 pounds per person per year, according to USDA figures — although almost half of those come in frozen form, for example as fries.

'Critical nutrients'