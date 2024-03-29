A few days back, as Muslims worldwide began fasting for Ramadan, a social media user posted a picture of a modestly dressed man sitting on the floor and eating from a paper plate.

“Almost every new doctor in America is indebted to this man for their education,” said the viral post, going on to claim that he has had an impact bigger than the Khan Academy, credited for revolutionising online learning.

The person in the picture is Dr Husain Abdul Sattar, Professor of Pathology at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

Sattar created Pathoma, which has become an indispensable resource for medical students in the United States and other parts of the world.

It is a website where Sattar uploads lectures on the fundamentals of pathology, one of the most difficult courses for second-year medical students. He has condensed the voluminous subject into a digestible 204-page textbook.

His teaching style, which involves using doodles to explain lymphoma and carcinoma, his soft-spokenness, and his humility have earned him a cult-like following. One of his students called him the “Godfather of pathology,” while others regularly show off his autographs on copies of Pathoma. Students have also put Sattar’s face on t-shirts and coffee mugs.

In 2018, a UChicago Medicine article called him an “unlikely celebrity”.

But before he became a famous doctor and teacher, before people had heard of him, and before Pathoma, he was among half a dozen students at a seminary in Pakistan trying to understand the intricacies of the Hadith – the sayings of Prophet Muhammad.

And that is where he learned his unique teaching style.

Ahead of the curve

On October 14, 1980, shares of a biotechnology company called Genentech went public in the US, the first biotech stock to be traded on the bourses. A wild frenzy ensued among the investors. The share opened at $35 and closed the day at $71.

“One of the most spectacular market debuts in recent history,” announced The Wall Street Journal.

Among the people who were taken in by the excitement on TV news channels and newspapers about Genentech was Husain Sattar, then just a precocious 8-year-old.

“If you would have asked me at that time what I was going to be, I wanted to be a CEO of a company,” Sattar, now in his 50s and a breast cancer surgical pathologist, tells TRT World.

Sattar’s parents were doctors who had moved to Chicago from Karachi, Pakistan, in the late 1960s. On the side, his father dabbled in the stock market, and Sattar, the eldest among three siblings, would sit by his side and look at the company tickers sliding across the TV screen.

For someone his age, it’s unusual to get absorbed in the complex and number-laden world of stock investment. But Sattar had a habit of doing out-of-the-way things.

In sixth grade, he prevailed upon his parents to let him fly to Alabama by himself to take part in an educational camp for young space enthusiasts.

For a science class project in eighth grade, he collected spiders from his basement and sprinkled them with alcohol to see if intoxication affected how spiders weave webs. It did, and the project won him an award at the state level.

In the late 1980s, as a 15-year-old high school student, Sattar travelled to California to attend a two-week workshop on recombinant DNA at the University of Pacific.

Recombinant DNA was still a relatively new science for most college students. Yet, Sattar was allowed to extend his stay for another six weeks.

“It was there I learned how to clone DNA and how to sequence it.” That experience set off a life-long affair with the lab.

At the same time, Sattar says, he was still into doing things that boys his age did, like being part of the school football team—even if he appeared a bit underweight for such a physically demanding sport.

“If you can manage to find my old high school yearbook, there's actually a picture of me on the football team.”

Over the next few years, first in high school and later as an undergrad at the University of Chicago, Sattar became part of the labs of two famous scientists, Dr Richard Morimoto and Jeffrey Bluestone.

Initially, he wanted to pursue an academic career but then settled on going to medical school. Along the way, a question started to bother him: what did he know about his religion, Islam?

Bosnia or Taqi Usmani

Growing up, Sattar often saw his father reciting the Quran. But his parents, who were trying to adjust to a new life in America, were never overtly religious.