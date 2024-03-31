Christians celebrated a grim Easter in Gaza and Jerusalem, with the tiny Catholic community in the war-torn Palestinian territory holding their vigil service as Israel continued with its bombing of the enclave.

Around 100 people gathered by candlelight on Saturday night at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City in the famine-threatened north to mark the resurrection, when Christians believe Christ rose from the dead.

The church is a short drive from al-Shifa hospital where the Israeli military has been carrying out attacks.

The atmosphere in Jerusalem was equally heavy, with few people at the sacred sites which are usually crowded at Easter.

Even the main Catholic Easter Sunday service at the Holy Sepulchre Church — built on what is said be the tomb of Jesus — was not full.

'People are afraid'

Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, led worshippers who bowed down and kissed the marble slab where Christians believe Christ's body was anointed after he was taken down from the cross.

Sister Angelica, an Italian nun from Perugia, said she was heartbroken to see so few people at the ancient church, regarded as Christianity's holiest shrine.

"We were so few. It breaks my heart. But we are like the first Christians, they were few too."