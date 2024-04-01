WORLD
2 MIN READ
Soviet-era landmine kills at least nine children in Afghanistan
The children — five girls and four boys — were aged from four to ten years old, police say.
Parts of Afghanistan are littered with unexploded mines, shells and mortars from decades of conflict. / Photo: Reuters
April 1, 2024

At least nine children have been killed in a blast in southeastern Afghanistan that was caused by a landmine laid during the country's decades of conflict, a provincial official said.

The mine went off as a group of young boys and girls were playing with it in the Geru district of Ghazni province on Sunday, said the provincial head of the information and culture department, Hamidullah Nisar.

"An unexploded mine left over from the time of the Russian invasion went off when they were playing with it," Nisar said.

"Unfortunately, it killed nine children."

Ghazni police said the children — five girls and four boys — were aged from four to ten years old.

Recommended

Parts of Afghanistan are littered with unexploded mines, shells and mortars from decades of conflict, from the Soviet invasion in 1979, the civil war that followed, and the 20-year Taliban insurgency against foreign-backed governments.

Violence has reduced dramatically since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, ending their fighting.

Unexploded ordnance and mines, however, still claim lives regularly, with the International Committee of the Red Cross saying children are the main victims.

Also on Sunday, another child died and five other people were wounded when unexploded ordnance went off in Herat province, local police said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

SOURCE:AFP
