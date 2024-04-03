WORLD
2 MIN READ
Public condemnation after Ghana priest marries child
Ghanaians are crying out against the 63-year-old priest who married a 13-year-old girl in a traditional ceremony near Accra, calling it a crime.
Public condemnation after Ghana priest marries child
The 63-year-old priest Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, also known as Gborbu Wulomo, married the girl in a traditional ceremony near Accra. / Photo: Ghanaweb.com
April 3, 2024

A traditional Ghana priest has sparked a national outcry after marrying a 13-year-old girl, prompting calls for his arrest.

The 63-year-old priest Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, also known as Gborbu Wulomo, married the girl in a traditional ceremony on Saturday near the capital Accra.

The girl and her mother were placed under police protection soon after the marriage as Ghana's attorney general opened an investigation.

"The allegations, if proven, constitute a criminal offence for which all persons involved must face prosecution," a statement from the attorney general's office said.

Under Ghanaian law, the legal minimum age for marriage is 18.

RelatedIndian police detain over 2,000 in crackdown on illegal child marriages

Police and officials say the girl is 13, but the traditional authorities involved say she is 16.

Defending his actions, the priest's spokesperson insisted the marriage was not about sexual relations.

Without giving her age, he said the girl would not be expected to fulfill marital duties until she reaches the legal age of consent, which is 16 in Ghana.

Recommended

"It's not a marriage ceremony. There is nothing sexual attached to it. The priest has three customary wives already. It's a customary role to help the priest with his spiritual duties," spokesperson Mankralo Shwonotalor told AFP news agency by telephone.

He said her rights had not been infringed and the girl was still attending school.

RelatedThe blurred boundaries between statutory rape and child marriage in the US

But public condemnation intensified over the traditional ceremony.

Gender activist and former minister Nana Oye Bampoe Addo said the marriage was illegal.

"The state must act immediately," she told AFP, saying the cultural practice was incompatible with Ghana's law and constitution.

"What has just happened is a crime and unlawful."

RelatedUN outraged by child marriages in Zimbabwe as girl dies after giving birth
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington