The Israeli military has been strengthening its defences after a deadly Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus drew threats of retaliation, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatening harm to those who hurt Israel.

The Israeli army on Thursday announced a leave suspension and also said that, after an assessment, officials decided to increase manpower and draft reserve soldiers to operate air defences.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed the jamming of GPS signals, which is intended to defend against guided weapons like missiles or drones.

"We strengthened the alertness of combat units, where needed," Hagari said.

"We have reinforced the defence systems and we have aircraft prepared for defence and ready to attack in a variety of scenarios."

He spoke after the army paused leave for combat units, blocked GPS signals in certain places and strengthened "alertness" as its war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza nears its seventh month.

Tensions have been inflamed by Monday's strike against the Iranian consulate in Damascus that reportedly killed 16 people. Among the dead were seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

Meanwhile, embattled Israeli PM Netanyahu launched new threats against Iran.

"For years, Iran has been acting against us both directly and via its proxies; therefore, Israel is acting against Iran and its proxies, defensively and offensively," Netanyahu said.

"We will know how to defend ourselves and we will act according to the simple principle of whoever harms us or plans to harm us, we will harm them."

While invading and bombing Gaza since October last year, Israel has also stepped up strikes against Iranian personnel and allies in Syria and Lebanon.

Israel has traded near-daily cross-border fire with Lebanese group Hezbollah.