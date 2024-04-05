Eight out of 10 schools in Gaza are damaged or destroyed, UNICEF says, but it is the psychological damage the Israeli aggression has done to the territory's nearly 1.2 million children that has experts really worried.

"To be able to learn, you need to be in a safe space. Most kids in Gaza at the moment have brains that are functioning under trauma," child psychiatrist Audrey McMahon of Doctors Without Borders told AFP.

Younger children could develop lifelong cognitive disabilities from malnutrition, while teenagers are likely to feel anger at the injustice they have suffered, she said.

"The challenges they will have to face are immense and will take a long time to heal."

David Skinner of Save The Children said rebuilding the "schools is massively complicated... but it's straightforward compared to the education loss".

"What's often lost about the coverage of Gaza is that this is a catastrophe for children.

"These are children who have been bereaved, who have lost people, who are sick and malnourished," he said.

Cognitive damage

Small children whose brains are still developing are particularly at risk from mental health and cognitive damage, Skinner said.

Skinner said getting them back into class and rebuilding their schools were only the first steps.

The true challenge will be healing displaced and traumatised young Palestinians in Gaza so that they can learn to learn again.

When the war broke out, schools immediately stopped classes and the majority were turned into shelters for families fleeing air strikes.

Nearly half of the Palestinian territory's population is under 18, and its education system was already struggling after five wars in 20 years.