Türkiye appoints new ambassadors to US, UN
Current permanent representative to the UN, Sedat Onal, will assume role of Türkiye's ambassador to Washington while Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz will replace him in New York.
The appointments come a month after Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed the new nominations. / Photo: TRT World
April 5, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially appointed new ambassadors to the United Nations and the United States.

According to a decree published in the Official Gazette early on Friday, Sedat Onal, Türkiye's current permanent representative to the UN, has been appointed as Türkiye's ambassador to the US.

Ahmet Yildiz, the current deputy foreign minister, replaced Onal as the new Turkish envoy to the UN.

New ambassadors to Chile, Guinea, Vietnam, and Guatemala

In addition, Rifat Cem Ornekol has been appointed as Türkiye's ambassador to Guinea, while Ahmet Ihsan Kiziltan has been posted as Türkiye's ambassador to Chile.

Korhan Kemik has also been designated as Türkiye's ambassador to Vietnam, and Beliz Celasin Rende as its ambassador to Guatemala.

Other ambassadorial appointments include Mehmet Sait Uyanik to Bulgaria, Gokcen Kaya to Costa Rica, Semih Lutfu Turgut to Sri Lanka, and Ahmet Ergin to Equatorial Guinea.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
