Sameer Hasoonah and Yazan Shinger became friends at the workplace. But they should not have been there in the first place.

At 14 and 11 years of age, respectively, they are supposed to be at school or the playground, enjoying their childhood like others in their age group elsewhere in the world.

But in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, children don’t have the luxury of a normal childhood.

More so since Israel launched a scorched-earth military campaign in Gaza in October, killing over 32,000 people, more than 13,000 of them children till now, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

As the world marked Palestinian Children’s Day – an annual event on April 5 in solidarity with minors in Gaza and other occupied territories – the irony was not lost on Sameer and Yazan as they went about their daily routine.

They cut down trees wherever they can find them, collect the wood, and sell it as firewood at a makeshift stall in Deir al-Balah, where Sameer lives with his parents in a tent.

“We earn less than $30 a day…I am badly sunburnt due to working long hours in the open. I work for little to nothing. …Even though my younger siblings also work, we barely cover 10 percent of daily needs,” Sameer tells TRT World.

“Before the war, I used to always have my favourite shawarma sandwich, but now we can’t afford it. Our childhood is stolen,” adds the youngster, who shares the tent with 14 other family members.

Yazan – who lives with his parents and five siblings – chokes as he describes the hardships they are facing.

“Since the beginning of Ramadan, we only had stale bread with little canned tuna for Suhoor. Meanwhile, we go to a nearby Takia (soup kitchen) to bring a plate of food for iftar,” he tells TRT World.

Sameer and Yazan’s skinny frames and exhausted faces betray the hardships they have been facing. Their clothes are old and torn and they work barefoot for lack of proper footwear.

Bombs and bullets

Life has been a struggle for Gaza residents for long, constantly facing atrocities by Israeli soldiers.

But nothing had prepared them for what unfolded since the October 7 cross-border operations by the Hamas resistance.

Forced to flee their homes at the Al-Buraij Refugee Camp and Al-Moghraga area in the middle of Gaza, Sameer and Yazan’s families sought refuge at Deir al-Balah, a palm-lined coastal city in south Gaza.

Once home to around 25,000 people, now it shelters more than half a million — most of them displaced from other areas in Gaza.

But Israel brought the war to Deir al-Balah, too–as bombs and bullets rained down on civilians on the streets, in their makeshift tents and even in hospitals.

The work sector in Gaza, which mostly comprises freelancers and daily wage earners, collapsed completely, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without an income source.

The death of earning members forced many families to involve their children in work.

“We’ve lost our stone factory and our house. That was my main source of income. Now, it’s getting worse and harder,” says Mohammed, Sameer’s father.

“I never wanted to put him to work, but my earnings are insufficient to feed the whole family. I know it is hard for him, but we have no other choice,” he tells TRT World.

Yazan’s father Rami says that the death of his brothers and other adult members has hit the family’s earnings very hard.

“It does feel wrong that he works because he’s never done so before…I hope the war ends so that I can see him with a backpack (to school) very soon. No father loves seeing his children this way.”