WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mozambique ferry accident kills at least 96, authorities say
With the discovery of five more bodies during search and rescue efforts, the death toll from the ferry accident now stands at 96.
Mozambique ferry accident kills at least 96, authorities say
Many areas of Mozambique are only accessible by boats, which are often overcrowded. / Photo: AP Archive
April 8, 2024

A makeshift ferry sank off Mozambique’s northern coast, killing more than 90 people including children, local media reported.

The overcrowded boat was carrying 130 people and many of those who drowned were children, according to TV Diario Nampula, a local online outlet. The boat was operating between Lunga and the Island of Mozambique in Nampula province in the north of the country when it capsized on Sunday, the report said.

Rescue efforts continued on Monday, as people were still reportedly missing.

"Five more (bodies) have been found in the last few hours, therefore we are talking about 96 deaths," Silverio Nauaito, the administrator of the small island near the northern Nampula province where the disaster occurred, told AFP news agency in the latest report available on Monday.

Earlier, at least 94 people were dead and 26 were missing, Lourenco Machado, an administrator of the country's Maritime Transport Institute, said on state television on Monday.

RelatedFerry sinks, 90 people killed off Mozambique coast
Recommended

Some people had been traveling to attend a fair while others were trying to “flee from Lunga to the Island of Mozambique for fear of being contaminated by cholera, which has affected that region in recent days,” TV Diario Nampula reported.

Other news reports quoted Jaime Neto, the secretary of state in Nampula province, as saying that misinformation about an alleged cholera outbreak caused people to panic and board the boat, which ordinarily serves as a fishing vessel, in an attempt to flee.

Mozambique and neighboring southern African countries Zimbabwe and Malawi have in recent months been affected by a deadly cholera outbreak that authorities are battling to contain.

Many areas of Mozambique are only accessible by boats, which are often overcrowded. The country has a poor road network and some areas are unreachable by land or air.

RelatedAbout 100K displaced in Mozambique over renewed violence
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington