TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye ranks seventh globally in health tourism
Türkiye's revenue from health service exports rises to $2.3 billion in 2023, with 1.4 million health tourists entering the country.
Türkiye ranks seventh globally in health tourism
The Trade Ministry provided to health services firms $22.8 million in funding to support their operations, as they take steps towards the goal of becoming a global centre of health tourism.  / Photo: AA Archive / Others
April 8, 2024

The “Heal in Türkiye” internet portal, which was launched with the support of the ministry and is the face of Türkiye’s health tourism sector, includes 175 institutions operating in the sect or and applications to take part in the portal are increasing day by day.

A statement released on the portal stated that Türkiye ranked seventh worldwide in health tourism thanks to its many accredited health institutions.

A revenue of $1.9 billion was generated from health service exports in 2022, and this figure rose to $2.3 billion in 2023, as 1.4 million health tourists entered the country.

Recommended

The Trade Ministry provided to health services firms $22.8 million in funding to support their operations, as they take steps towards the goal of becoming a global centre of health tourism, according to the statement.

Most of the health tourists came from Germany, the UK, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and the Middle Eastern countries, the statement added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan