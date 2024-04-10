The Turkish government's anti-disinformation centre has debunked claims on some social media accounts that Türkiye provides fuel to Israeli warplanes.

Calling the claims “untrue,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate's Centre for Combating Disinformation said on X on Tuesday:

“The fuel in question is not fuel sent to Israel, but rather jet fuel purchased for Israeli civilian aircraft at airports on Turkish territory. All aircraft receiving fuel are passenger aircraft.”

It emphasised that data from the Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority also confirms that jet fuel sales have no connection with Israeli military aircraft.

Trade restriction with Israel