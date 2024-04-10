TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye debunks "false" claims of providing fuel to Israeli military
The Combating Disinformation Centre of Türkiye confirms that the fuel in question is jet fuel purchased for Israeli passenger aircraft at airports in Turkish territory and has no connection with Israeli military aircraft.
Türkiye debunks "false" claims of providing fuel to Israeli military
The data from the Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority also confirms that jet fuel sales have no connection with Israeli military aircraft. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
April 10, 2024

The Turkish government's anti-disinformation centre has debunked claims on some social media accounts that Türkiye provides fuel to Israeli warplanes.

Calling the claims “untrue,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate's Centre for Combating Disinformation said on X on Tuesday:

“The fuel in question is not fuel sent to Israel, but rather jet fuel purchased for Israeli civilian aircraft at airports on Turkish territory. All aircraft receiving fuel are passenger aircraft.”

It emphasised that data from the Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority also confirms that jet fuel sales have no connection with Israeli military aircraft.

Trade restriction with Israel

Recommended

Türkiye has recently announced trade restrictions on Israel as a punitive measure against Tel Aviv's brutal war on Palestine that has killed more than 33,000 people in just over six months.

Announcing the restriction on Tuesday, the Turkish trade ministry said that the restrictions will remain in place until Tel Aviv implements a ceasefire and allows “sufficient and uninterrupted flow" of humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

The restricted products cover 54 product groups, including several types of aluminium and steel products, paint, electric cables, construction materials, fuel, and other materials.

Turkish trade ministry also expressed that Türkiye “has not allowed the sale of any product or service that can be used for military purposes to Israel” for a long time.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan