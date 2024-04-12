United States

The United States has said it was sending reinforcements to the Middle East as fears grow that Iran could soon launch an attack on Israel.

"We are moving additional assets to the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection for US forces," said a US defence official in Washington, a key ally of Israel.

The United States earlier said it had restricted its employees in Israel and their family members from personal travel outside Tel Aviv and other areas amid Iran's threats to retaliate against its regional adversary.

A reportedly imminent attack by Iran on Israel is a real and viable threat, the White House said on Friday, giving no details about any possible timing and reiterating that the US takes its commitments to defend Israel seriously.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby added that the United States is looking at its own force posture in the region in light of Tehran's threat and is watching the situation very closely.

Russia

Russia has called for all countries in the Middle East to show restraint and prevent the region from slipping into complete chaos after tensions were raised by Israel's suspected airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there had been no requests for Russia to mediate between Israel and Iran.

"Right now it is very important for everyone to maintain restraint in order not to lead to a complete destabilisation of the situation in the region, which does not exactly shine with stability and predictability," Peskov said.

"We call on all countries in the region to exercise restraint."

Peskov said the suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate was a violation of all principles of international law.

United Kingdom

UK has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Israel and occupied Palestinian territories over the “possibility of an attack on Israeli territory from Iran,” Foreign Office has said.

In its latest update on Friday, the Foreign Office advised against “all travel” to northern Israel, Gaza, areas near Gaza and the occupied West Bank – excluding East Jerusalem and Route 1 between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

It also advised against “all but essential travel” to the rest of Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

China

China urged the United States to play "a constructive role" in the Middle East on Friday after its top diplomat Wang Yi spoke with his US counterpart Antony Blinken over the phone.

On Friday China confirmed the call had taken place, saying Wang "expressed China's strong condemnation of the attack" while emphasising the "inviolable" right to security of diplomatic institutions and the need to respect the sovereignty of Iran and Syria.

France