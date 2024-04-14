The Israeli army has been committing an average of 16 massacres daily in Gaza since October 7, where it has been carrying out attacks for over six months, according to the Palestinian government in the enclave.

The government's Media Office has issued a statement on Sunday detailing the 190-day-long bombardment carried out by Israel on Gaza.

The statement reported that the Israeli army has committed at least "2,973 massacres in Gaza since October 7, 2023."

The report stated that during the Israeli military's assaults on Gaza, 14,560 children and 9,582 women were killed.

Additionally, 7,000 individuals are either trapped under the rubble or missing, with hospitals receiving a total of 33,729 fatalities and 76,371 individuals sustaining injuries.

It was reported that 72 percent of those exposed to Israeli attacks in Gaza are women and children.

It was highlighted that in Gaza, where Israel's actions have led to starvation, a humanitarian crisis has emerged due to the blockade of aid.

As a result, 30 children have tragically died due to malnutrition and dehydration.

Thousands tonnes of explosives

It was also stated that the Israeli military has launched over 70,000 tonnes of explosives on Gaza since Oct. 7, targeting not only civilian areas but also the healthcare sector.

This relentless assault has resulted in the deaths of 485 healthcare workers and 66 civil defence personnel in Gaza.

Also, Israeli attacks have resulted in 140 journalists dead and 17,000 children in Gaza living without one or both parents.