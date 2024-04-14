Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has described his country's attack on Israel as "legitimate defence" and a "natural right" in response to attacks on Iranian interests.

In a statement on Sunday after the country's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel, the Iranian president said the measure was "within the framework of Iran's inherent right to legitimate defence."

He was referring to April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, which resulted in the killing of seven Iranian military officials, including a senior IRGC commander for Syria and Lebanon.

Iranian officials blamed the attack on Israel and vowed "definitive retaliation."

The military operation against Israel just before midnight on Saturday came two weeks after the attack on the Iranian consulate, inflaming tensions.

Raisi said Iranian armed forces "taught a lesson" to Israel, and warned that any "reckless response" from Israel would be met with a "stronger and harsher response."

Region on edge