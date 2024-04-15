At least 41 people have died in storm-related incidents across Pakistan since Friday, including 28 killed by lightning, officials have said.

On Monday, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned of landslides and flash floods because more rain is expected in the coming days.

Punjab, Pakistan's largest and most populous province, witnessed the highest death toll, with 21 people killed by lightning between Friday and Sunday.

"I have asked the NDMA to coordinate with the provinces... and for the NDMA to provide relief goods to areas where damages occurred," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday.

People living in open, rural areas are more at risk of being struck by lightning during thunderstorms.

Climate crisis