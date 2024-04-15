TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza
Leaders talked about Türkiye-Qatar ties, global and regional issues, Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza, and humanitarian situation in Palestinian enclave, Turkish Communications Directorate says.
Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza
Erdogan underlined the need for unity in the Islamic world to step up efforts toward stopping Israel's attacks on Gaza and punish crimes against humanity it has committed throughout the ongoing offensive. / Photo: AA Archive
April 15, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have discussed bilateral relations and the humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza.

In a phone call on Monday, the leaders talked about Türkiye-Qatar ties, global and regional issues, Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza, and the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

For his part, Erdogan underlined the need for unity in the Islamic world to step up efforts toward stopping Israel's attacks on Gaza and punish crimes against humanity it has committed throughout the ongoing offensive.

The Turkish president added that it was vital to restrain Israel as soon as possible and act with common sense to prevent tensions from spreading in the region.

The duo also congratulated each other on last week's Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr.

Recommended

Deadly military offensive

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an October 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Nearly 33,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 76,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January iss ued an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

RelatedIsrael, Hamas 'not near a deal' on Gaza ceasefire: Qatar
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan