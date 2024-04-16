TÜRKİYE
Türkiye dismisses trade disinformation on Israel
Turkish centre refutes the claims circulating on some social media platforms alleging that Türkiye continues to export cement to Israel, despite Ankara's restriction of exporting 54 product groups to Tel Aviv.
The manipulation used the export registration of the products, which was completed at customs before the restriction decision was made on April 9, 2024, to spread the disinformation, the centre said. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
April 16, 2024

Türkiye's Centre for Combatting Disinformation has refuted the claims that Türkiye continues exporting cement to Israel.

"Contrary to claims circulating on some social media platforms, alleging that Türkiye continues to export cement to Israel despite the Trade Ministry's announcement of trade restrictions, these claims are unfounded," the disinformation centre said on Tuesday.

Referring to the trade restriction announced by Türkiye a week ago, the disinformation centre expressed that "as of April 9, 2024, at 09:00, no export registration process has been conducted for 1,019 products within the 54 product groups subject to export restrictions to Israel."

The manipulation used the export registration of the products, which was completed at customs before the restriction decision was made on April 9, 2024, to spread the disinformation, it said.

It also further stated that the Turkish Trade Ministry's restriction prohibits sending 1,019 products to Israel through warehouses, free zones, temporary storage locations, and transit trade routes.

In a post shared by the ministry's X account on Friday, it was emphasised that all claims circulating on social media regarding the continuation of exports to Israel for products covered by the ban are completely false and should not be trusted.

The post reminded that the Ministry of Trade has stopped the export of products belonging to 54 product groups, according to the state's decision a week ago.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
