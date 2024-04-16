The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has found unexploded 1,000-pound bombs inside schools after Israel pulled troops out of southern Gaza's main city Khan Younis.

UN agencies led an "assessment mission" in Khan Younis after Israeli forces withdrew from the embattled city last week, UNRWA said on Tuesday.

It found "significant challenges in operating safely due to the presence of unexploded ordnance (UXOs), including 1,000-pound bombs inside schools and on roads".

"Thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) require a range of lifesaving assistance, including health, water and sanitation, and food," it said.

'Millions of dollars and many years'

Earlier this month, the United Nations said it would take "millions of dollars and many years to decontaminate Gaza from unexploded munitions".