Myanmar's junta has announced a pardon for more than 3,300 prisoners under a regular amnesty to mark the country's traditional New Year festival.

Remaining prisoners will have their sentences cut by one-sixth, the junta said in a statement on Wednesday, except those convicted of serious offences including murder, terrorism and drug charges.

Myanmar's junta has also moved former leader Aung San Suu Kyi from prison to house arrest, a source told AFP.

The 78-year-old politician is serving a 27-year sentence for a host of criminal convictions ranging from corruption to breaching Covid-19 rules.

Suu Kyi has largely been hidden from view since the military detained her as they seized power in a 2021 coup, and she has reportedly suffered health problems.

A military source speaking on condition of anonymity said Suu Kyi and former president Win Myint had been moved from prison to house arrest.

It was not immediately clear whether Suu Kyi's move was temporary or represented an official reduction in her sentence.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said that a spell of hot weather had prompted authorities to take measures to protect vulnerable detainees.

"Not only Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint but also some old prisoners were given necessary care because of very hot weather," Zaw Min Tun told AFP.