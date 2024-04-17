WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails increased 130% after October 7
Head of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority says nobody knows number of Palestinian detainees from Gaza.
Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails increased 130% after October 7
An Israeli soldier stands by a truck with Palestinian detainees in it, Gaza, December 8, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
April 17, 2024

A Palestinian official said the number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails since October 7 has increased by 130 percent.

Speaking to Anadolu, Qaddoura Fares, head of the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority, described the situation of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails as "catastrophic and extremely dangerous."

He noted that the detainees are exposed to torture and systematic assaults, and that "the journey of torture starts from the moment of storming into the house and assaulting the detainee and the family, and sabotaging the house properties."

He said the past winter was the most difficult winter season for the detainees as the Israeli prison authorities deprived them of proper clothes and blankets, as well as regularly stripping them of their clothes.

The Palestinian official added that the number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails before October 7 was nearly 5 ,000, but now the number is expected to reach 12,000, including the detainees from Gaza.

"Nobody knows the number of detainees from Gaza, these are just expectations, but what is documented of detainees in Israeli jails reaches 9,500," Fares added.

He noted that among the detainees, there are some 80 women, over 200 children, and nearly 4,000 held under Israeli administrative detention without charge or trial.

Recommended

Over 9,500 detainees in Israeli jails

The detainees include 80 women and more than 200 children, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoner Society and Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association said in a joint statement marking the Palestinian Prisoner’s Day, which falls on April 17.

“This figure does not include Palestinians held by Israeli forces in Gaza,” the statement said.

Among the detainees are 3,660 Palestinians held without trial or charge under Israel’s notorious policy of administrative detention, the statement said.

“More than 40 children and 20 women are held administratively without trial or charge,” it added.

There are 56 journalists held in Israeli jails, including four women reporters, the statement said.

RelatedUNRWA exposes disturbing Israeli abuse of Palestinian detainees — report
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington