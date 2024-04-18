Turkish carmaker Togg has started working on a new T8X model, a B-segment sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The firm’s CEO Gurcan Karakas told Anadolu Agency that they will unveil the new model after sales of the T10F sedan start next year.

During a test drive at a Togg campus in Bursa, northwestern Türkiye, Karakas said an all-wheel-drive version of the T10X will be offered for sale this June-July as a limited edition.

“We continue our operations to gradually gain a foothold in Europe since the end of last year, and we already established our company, Togg Europe GmbH, in May 2021,” he said.

“Currently, we’re building the infrastructure and we want to start the pre-order of the T10X in Europe at the end of this year, and start the deliveries of the new 2025 model,” he added.

TOGG's overseas market

Karakas said Togg’s overseas target market strategy was revised after monitoring market dynamics.

They previously planned to start from Scandinavian countries, making their way to the Netherlands and Belgium, but there has been a change of plans.

“The sector is advancing quickly and Chinese carmakers are spreading everywhere, which is why we decided to enter the markets of Europe, specifically the ‘triangle’ of Germany, France, and Italy, which make up the biggest European car market, as we feel confident in our experience and in ourselves as a firm,” he said.