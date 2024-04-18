Reminiscences of the life he used to lead remain Tijjani Musa's only possessions.

He wistfully recalls the warmth of his home, the joy of dining-table conversations, and all the other simple pleasures of his everyday existence. That was before April 15, 2023.

Now, as the echoes of war reverberate through deserted homes and hollowed dreams across Sudan, all that is left to be destroyed is the fortitude of millions of civilians who have braved unprecedented suffering for a year.

"Before the fighting started, we had access to everything we wanted. We had a house and a car. There was water, food, and medicines. We could go wherever we wanted. We could communicate with whoever we wanted to," Tijjani tells TRT Afrika.

He and his family lived in the Ombada neighbourhood of Omdurman until the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces not only forced them out of their community but also left them scattered.

They are among nearly nine million displaced Sudanese waiting for a sliver of hope to filter through the darkness. Close to two million have moved to neighbouring countries.

According to various estimates, over 12,000 other civilians have been killed in the crossfire over the past year.

"We are now living outside Ombada in an area known as Sijnilhuda, which is like a prison," rues Tijjani.

"A year since the war broke out, we have survived but continue to face problems getting even basic necessities. There is no peace in our lives."

The pocket where Tijjani and many others sought refuge is guarded by the military, which supposedly makes the area relatively more secure than living in Ombada.

"In our neighbourhood, you could get beaten and mugged. We have taken a break from beatings, sounds of gunshots, and fear of being attacked," he explains.

Scattered families

Although the relative safety of Sijnilhuda offers him a respite from the constant fear of attacks, Tijjani still has to cope with not seeing some of his loved ones.

"Given the inadequacy of living conditions here, some of my children have gone to Egypt and Libya," he tells TRT Afrika.