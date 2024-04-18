US has vetoed a widely supported Palestine's UN membership bid in Security Council despite growing international distress over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Thursday's vote came more than six months into Israel's military invasion in the besieged Palestinian territory that has left nearly 34,000 Palestinians dead — mostly babies, women and children — and wounded over 76,770.

The draft resolution, which was introduced by Algeria and "recommends to the General Assembly that the State of Palestine be admitted to membership of the United Nations," received 12 votes in favour, two abstentions and one against.

Palestine's presidency slammed Washington's action, calling it "unfair, unethical and unjustified."

"Granting Palestine full membership at the United Nations will lift some of the historic injustice that succeeding Palestinian generations have been subjected to," special Palestinian Authority envoy Ziad Abu Amr told the Council ahead of the crucial vote.

"It will open wide prospects before a true peace based on justice."