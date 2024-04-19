Friday, April 19, 2024

1717 GMT —The US is considering more than $1B in new weapons deals for Israel, including tank ammunition, military vehicles, and mortar rounds, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to a report.

The proposed deal by the Biden administration includes transfers of $700M in 120 mm tank ammunition, $500M in tactical vehicles, and less than $100M in 120 mm mortar rounds, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

1850 GMT —Injured TRT Arabi journalist vows to continue reporting from Gaza

Sami Shehadeh, a Palestinian photojournalist who had his foot amputated after being injured in an Israeli army attack last Friday, said he will return to work to expose Israel's crimes in Gaza.

Sharing the moments when the Israeli army targeted members of the press, Shehadeh told Anadolu he was attacked while covering the situation at the Nuseirat refugee camp for the TRT Arabi.

"Two minutes after we arrived at the camp, we were directly targeted by the Israeli army," he said.

1843 GMT —Death toll from Israeli army's raid in occupied West Bank rises to 7

The death toll of Palestinians from the Israeli army raid in the city of Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank rose to seven, local media has reported.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said a 16-year-old boy was killed by gunshots from the Israeli forces in the Tulkarem refugee camp.

The official Palestine TV also reported that five more Palestinians were killed inside a home in the Nour Shams refugee camp by the Israeli forces.

It added that the Israeli army prevented ambulances from reaching the targeted home.

1834 GMT — 270,000 tonnes of solid waste accumulates across Gaza: UN

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has taken a perilous turn as a mounting solid waste threatens to compound the already dire situation, the UN has said.

"Some 270,000 tonnesof solid waste have accumulated across Gaza; that is according to the Union of Gaza Municipalities. This is creating an environmental and public health catastrophe," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

The accumulation of solid waste, exacerbated by "the destruction of waste management facilities and medical waste disposal centres, has severely hampered the collection and disposal efforts by municipalities," Dujarric said.

1818 GMT —UAE launches relief operation in Gaza's Khan Younis

The UAE has said it has launched a major relief operation in Gaza's Khan Younis, where it plans to rehabilitate a key hospital.

In a statement carried by the official WAM news agency, the UAE said it was the first foreign government to deliver aid to the city whose residents have begun to return after Israeli troops pulled back in early April ending months of heavy fighting.

"A team of volunteers headed to Khan Younis on a wide-scale field relief tour, during which they provided the necessary support to Palestinian families with the support of the UAE," WAM said.

1733 GMT — Türkiye's Freedom Flotilla ready to sail for Gaza

An international humanitarian relief effort in the form of a Freedom Flotilla Coalition was getting ready Friday to leave the western Turkish port of Tuzla and bring much-needed relief to residents of war-torn Gaza.

At least three vessels carrying some 5,000 tonnes of food, drinking water and medical aid were awaiting the green light from Turkish authorities to set sail from the port on the Sea of Marmara, south of Istanbul, organisers said.

Some 280 activists, rights campaigners, lawyers and doctors from more than 30 countries including the United States, Britain, Canada, Norway, Spain, Malaysia and Germany have joined the mission to Gaza.

1654 GMT — Gaza urges immediate action to address severe water scarcity

The Gaza government media office has called for immediate intervention to address the critical water scarcity crisis gripping the city amid mounting health and environmental challenges exacerbated by soaring temperatures.

In a statement, the office explained that "Gaza City is grappling with an acute shortage of water resources, confronting a fresh environmental disaster that poses a dire threat to its populace".

"The complete cessation of all water wells over the past fortnight, attributed to the depletion of meagre fuel reserves allocated to the Gaza municipality in previous periods, has exacerbated the situation," the statement added.

1636 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli spy equipment in southern Lebanon

Using “appropriate” weapons, fighters of the Lebanese group Hezbollah targeted spy equipment at an Israeli army site in southern Lebanon known as Bayad Blida, the group has said.

Along with exchanges of weapons fire across Lebanese-Israeli border areas, the official Lebanese news agency NNA reported Israeli raids on an area between the southern towns of al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, and also two missiles targeting a target in the town of Aitaroun.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah announced the death of one more of its fighters, bringing the group's fatalities in clashes with Israeli forces since Oct. 8 to 280, according to an Anadolu tally.

1534 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu, Germany's Baerbock clash over Gaza famine images

Germany and Israel argued heatedly over images from Gaza during their meeting in Jerusalem earlier this week, with Germany’s foreign minister contending the images fail to show the reality of famine in the enclave, Israeli media reports said Friday.

According to Israeli Channel 13, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to use images to prove that conditions in the embattled Gaza are not very bad.

But German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock objected to this, pointing to widespread reports of famine in Gaza and offering to show Netanyahu pictures on her cell phone of starving children, said the TV outlet.

1516 GMT — Thousands march in solidarity with Gaza in Yemen

Thousands marched in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in Yemen.

Upon the call of the Houthis, a demonstration was held in the capital Sanaawith the slogan "Our war will continue until Gaza wins. We are with Gaza."

Banners and posters were also carried at the demonstration, condemning Israel's attacks on Gaza and calling for a boycott of US and Israeli products.

1438 GMT — Belgium to lead reevaluation of EU-Israel trade agreement

Belgium will lead the reevaluation of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which forms the legal basis governing the EU’s trade relations with Israel.

"Belgium will take the lead at the EU level to re-evaluate our Association Agreement with Israel," Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter has said regarding the deal which came into force in 2000.

"We will co-sponsor a UN resolution in favour of full Palestinian UN membership," Sutter said, adding: "And we call for an EU-wide import duty on products coming from illegal Israeli settlements."

1437 GMT —Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia express disappointment over UN failure to admit Palestine's membership

Pakistan, Indonesia, and Malaysia have expressed disappointment over the UN Security Council's failure to admit Palestine's full membership at the United Nations.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Islamabad is "deeply disappointed" at the result of Thursday’s debate at the Council and its inability to reach a consensus and recommend Palestine’s membership of the UN to the General Assembly.

"We regret the US decision to veto the draft resolution granting full membership of the UN to Palestine," she told reporters in Islamabad.

Indonesia and Malaysia have also expressed "deep regrets" over the failure of the council to adopt a resolution on the full UN membership of Palestine, due to a veto cast by the US.

1422 GMT — Israeli police defy court decision to release Palestinian academic

Israeli police have defied a magistrate court's ruling regarding the release of Palestinian professor Nadera Shalhoub, who was arrested on Thursday on charges of "incitement."

Shalhoub appeared before the court in occupied East Jerusalem after Israeli police requested a seven-day extension of her detention.

"Following a session where the defence team of Shalhoub investigated the police representative, the judge decided to release her on the condition of $2,640 bail and a third-party bail in the same amount," the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel said in a statement.

However, the Israeli police requested a freeze on the execution of the decision as a prelude to appealing.

1414 GMT — G7 stresses Israel's compliance with international law

The G7 nations have stressed that Israel must comply with international law and treat Palestinians humanely.

“Israel must act in compliance with its obligations under international law and treat individuals humanely and with dignity and should thoroughly and transparently investigate credible allegations of wrongdoing and ensure accountability for any abuses or violations,’ said the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, plus the EU foreign policy chief, in a joint statement.

Reiterating their opposition to a full-scale Israeli military offensive and invasion in Rafah, southern Gaza, which they said would have catastrophic consequences for the civilian population, they repeated the call for a credible plan to protect the civilian population in Gaza and address their humanitarian needs.

1357 GMT — Complex medical equipment 'purposefully broken' in Gaza hospitals: UN

The UN has decried the intentional destruction of complex and hard-to-obtain medical equipment in Gaza's beleaguered hospitals and maternity wards, further deepening risks to women already giving birth in "inhumane, unimaginable conditions".

Recent United Nations-led missions to 10 Gaza hospitals found many "in ruins" and just a couple capable of providing any level of maternal health services, said Dominic Allen, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) representative for the State of Palestine.

He said that what the teams found at the Nasser hospital complex, long besieged by Israeli forces during their operations in the southern city of Khan Yunis, "breaks my heart".

1340 GMT — Germany reiterates Qatar's 'important role' in Gaza war mediation

Germany has reaffirmed Qatar's "important role" in mediating the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, less than two days after the Gulf state’s prime minister said that his country was reconsidering its part as ceasefire broker.