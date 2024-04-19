Iran has activated its air defence system over several cities, state media reported, after the country's official broadcaster said explosions were heard near the central city of Isfahan following what a senior US official told ABC News were Israeli missile strikes.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported mysterious explosions early on Friday at the central Isfahan airport. "The cause of these sounds is still unknown, and investigations continue until the exact details of the incident are determined."

The 8th Shekhari Air Force Base appears to be affected, other Iranian news outlets reported. International flights were canceled at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, Mehr news agency said.

Israel's military told the AFP news agency that "we don't have a comment at this time" when asked about reports of explosions and strikes in Iran and Syria. The military also separately announced that sirens were sounded in northern Israel along the border with Lebanon.

Reuters news agency, citing its sources, said Israel struck Iran and there was a pre-notification to the US from Tel Aviv.

Hossein Dalirian, a spokesman for Iran's civilian space programme, said on the X social media platform that several small "quadcopter" drones had been shot down. It wasn't immediately clear where that happened or if it was part of the ongoing incident in Iran.

Meanwhile in Iraq, where a number of Iranian-backed militias are based, residents of Baghdad reported hearing sounds of explosions, but the source of the noise was not immediately clear.

Isfahan is known for its substantial military airbase and sites critical to Iran's nuclear programme. Iranian government has yet to issue any formal response.