The Canada Revenue Agency is under increasing pressure from activists to investigate a Zionist charity that has raised funds from Canadians and funnelled them to illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Mizrachi Canada, a religious Zionist movement, which has staunchly defended Israel’s brutal war in Gaza, has also given funds to organisations associated with the Israeli military for years.

Between December 2022 and January 2024, CRA received five specific investigation requests regarding Mizrachi Canada.

A petition, which has urged Canada’s government to look into Mizrachi Canada’s activities, has amassed over 8,000 signatures since April 10th. The petition has been floated by Just Peace Advocates and Independent Jewish Voices Canada (IJVC).

In a recent open letter published by the advocacy groups, it was highlighted that Mizrachi Canada failed to disclose the intermediaries receiving its funds, sidestepping its legal obligations as a Canadian charity.

In official records, Mizrachi Canada has been listed as a charity organisation since 1979.

But it was only in 2022, after activists exerted pressure for more information, that it disclosed that some of the recipients of its funds in Israel were organisations like Regavim, a radical pro-settler group that is forcibly taking over Palestinian lands.

The CRA has yet to take any action against Mizrachi Canada, which faces multiple allegations including violation of the Income Tax Act, the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act, and going against official Canadian policy.

Hoodwinking the Canadian government

Mizrachi Canada is not the only charity violating Canadian law but the "sheer egregiousness and outrageousness of the organisations in Israel that it's funding," has made it a subject of attention, Corey Balsam, IJVC’s national coordinator, tells TRT World.

Some of the organisations funded by Mizrachi Canada through tax-deductible donations include “Im Tirtzu”, a far-right Israeli group, openly involved in blockades of vital aid trucks destined for Gaza where a famine is looming.

There’s also “The Duvdevan Foundation”, an Israeli charity providing assistance to current members of the Duvdevan Unit of the Israeli military, which is known for carrying out extrajudicial assassinations of Palestinians.

International donors can visit jgive.com, a website managed by ASOR Fund, an Israeli charity based in Jerusalem, and select from a range of Israeli charitable organisations listed on the site.

What's concerning is that this website allows donors from the UK and Canada to contribute in their home country's currency and receive tax receipts from their respective countries.

In this way, the donations are not directly allocated to the chosen Israeli charities. Instead, they are initially routed to a Canadian charity, in this case, Mizrachi Canada, which then forwards the funds to Israeli organisations, Miles Howe, an Assistant Professor of Critical Criminology at Brock University, tells TRT World.

While the website offers a range of complicit Israeli organisations as options, Mizrachi Canada forwards the donations to the selected charity upon receiving them.

Moreover, it has the discretion to allocate funds received from the website or elsewhere to any grantee organisation it chooses, as charities are permitted to distribute donations according to their preferences.