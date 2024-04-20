A Turkish academic from Berlin Technical University is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative to merge libraries with AI to streamline information access and synthesis through the Future European Library project.

Envisioning AI's ubiquitous integration into daily life within the next decade, Sahin Albayrak highlighted the ongoing digitalisation of prestigious university libraries like Stanford and Yale.

Albayrak conducted research at Stanford University's AI laboratory in the US and became a professor at 30. Upon returning to Berlin Technical University, he became the founder and head of the first Distributed Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (DAI-Labor) in Germany. Albayrak also spearheaded Germany's €2.5 billion AI research initiative against the coronavirus.

He emphasised to Anadolu the transformative potential of AI in facilitating access to vast digital repo sitories, even as physical shelves may gradually empty.

"Nobody can halt the progress of AI. While physical books may still adorn shelves for a while, much of our knowledge will digitise, granting round-the-clock access. In a decade, libraries will be equipped with AI," said Albayrak.

He underscored the evolving role of librarians in tandem with AI advancements. Librarians will transition to curating new publications and integrating them into AI systems.

"AI will not replace librarians but will necessitate continuous learning," he said.

Related Unlocking history: AI project turns Ottoman archives into modern Turkish

Addressing AI's near-term trajectory, he delineated two primary functions: conversational AI and data analysis. He envisioned a future where users interact seamlessly with AI, receiving concise analyses swiftly.

"This approach promises efficiency across all professions," he added.

The Future European Library project embodies a paradigm shift in information dissemination, poised to revolutionise traditional library services, he said.

Albayrak, who has long been dedicated to designing scalable AI solutions, emphasises his commitment to leveraging AI to enhance industries and societal well-being.